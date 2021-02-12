UrduPoint.com
CM Buzdar Meets PM; Development Projects Discussed

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Fri 12th February 2021 | 02:40 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Feb, 2021 ) :Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar Friday met Prime Minister Imran Khan here as the latter arrived in the provincial capital on a daylong visit.

During the meeting, they discussed the overall situation in the Punjab province as well as matters relating to the development projects, a PM Office press release said.

The prime minister is on the visit of Lahore mainly to inaugurate a Miyawaki Urban Forest in Jilani Park.

He will also be briefed on the progress of 51 urban forest sites development in Lahore to overcome the air pollution and protect the environment.

Imran Khan will also chair the meetings to discuss the provision of Universal Health Coverage in Punjab, steps to increase fruits and vegetable markets and reduce the flour prices.

