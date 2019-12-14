CM Buzdar says that over 100,000 youths will be provided technical training

(@fidahassanain)

The Punjab CM says that the youths with technical education will get jobs with CPEC, adding that Rs 1.5 billion amount has been allocated for Skillful Youth program.

LAHORE: (Urdu Point/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Dec 14th, 2019) Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar said on Saturday that over 100,000 youths would be taught technical courses to provide them technical education as per the markets’ needs.

He also said that the youths would be provided jobs with China-Pakistan Economic Corridor.

“ Over one and half billion rupees have been allocated for Naujwan Hunnar Mand Program (Skillful youth program),” said Punjab CM while addressing a ceremony held in Lahore here on Saturday. He said TEVTA was ignored by the previous government and now it was being given proper care.

“Our youths will be able to get jobs with CPEC and the challenge of unemployment will be over with this new program,” the Punjab Chief Minister said. TEVTA, he said, was providing training to around 70 to 80 thousands students.

He also said that the Punjab government was also thinking to establish four technical universities in the province. The present financial condition of the country was stable and would be more stable in future, he further said.