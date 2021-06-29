CM Buzdar serving masses without wasting time: Dr Firdous

(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jun, 2021 ) :Special Assistant to Chief Minister (SACM) on Information Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan Tuesday said that Chief Minister Punjab Usman Buzdar was serving masses without wasting time in political jugglery, as he believed in performance, instead of hollow slogans.

Talking to the media outside the Punjab Assembly here, Dr Firdous said that the CM had been taking the province towards development and prosperity and the budget would give a further boost to the development activities. She said the second phase of the 'Khidmat Aap Ki Dehleez Par' programme had been launched. The five-week long programme would be continued till Aug 1, she added.

The special assistant said the cleanliness week would be held from June 28 to July 4, special campaign week from July 5 to 11, green week from July 12 to 18, Eid-ul-Azha week from July 19 to 25 and Road Safety Week will be observed from July 26 to August 1.

The programme has yielded positive results and the deputy commissioners have been directed to personally supervise the programmes and action would be taken against officials failing to address the public complaints, she warned.

Dr Firdous said citizens could also lodge their complaints through Khidmat App even after a specific week. More than 41 lakh activities had been performed in the first phase. Out of 25,792 complaints, 22,745 complaints were timely redressed with an 88 per cent ratio, and the public satisfaction ratio was 79 per cent, she added.

The PTI made its voters realise that public service was the gist of democracy and Prime Minister Imran Khan-led government had set new benchmarks in that regard, she said.

The SACM said the PTI was also going to win the upcoming AJK elections as Kashmiris had also fully understood that Imran Khan was their strong voice around the globe.

The AJK voters were not going to be impressed by the political acting of other parties as their decision would be in favour of the PTI, like the Gilgit-Baltistan voters, she added. The PTI had fielded its candidate at every seat in the AJK elections and the opposition would be further exposed over time, she added.

She said the future of Kashmir was associated with PTI, adding that the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf and Pakistan were, in fact, must for each other.

The special assistant said the facilitators of [indian premier Narendra] Modi were engaged in baseless propaganda, but they had forgotten that defeat would be their fate despite political jugglery.

Responding to a question, Dr Firdous said that Bilawal Zardari was engaged in useless ranting while ignoring the fact that his political show had already flopped. The political worth of the PPP could be judged by the fact that it was unable to field candidates in every constituency, she added.

The SACM said that it seemed that Bilawal had come to the AJK to enjoy cold weather, whereas Sindhis were suffering from the harshness of bad governance, corruption, nepotism and political impassiveness. Bilawal should go to Thar where children were crying for a drop of water, she added.

Dr Firdous said that whenever Zardari appeared before NAB, he tried to appear frail and weak; however, he looked good and healthy at parties and political gatherings. It seemed that there was a competition of political acting between the PPP and the PML-N, she added. Zardari should better focus on Sindh to improve good governance, concluded the SACM.