CM Buzdar visits Central Control Room

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Aug, 2020 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar on Saturday visited central control room at Civil Secretariat and reviewed the arrangements and security made in connection with Youm-e-Ashur.

According to official sources here, he visited different sections of the control room while Additional Chief Secretary Interior briefed the CM about security arrangements.

Speaking on the occasion Usman Buzdar said that geo-tagging had been done of all the Majalis and processions which would be held across the province.

He said that Pak Army and Rangers had been summoned for cooperation in security arrangements.

All Majalis and processions would be monitored through CCTV cameras, he maintained.

The Chief Minister said that members of peace committees should play active role for promotion of religious harmony.

He further said that no compromise would be made on publication and distribution of objectionable content.

Strict action would be taken against those doing provocative speeches, he added.

He said that all energies were being utilized for ensuring peace and added that more than 240,000 police officers and personnel would perform duty.

He said that food would be provided to on duty police personnel on time.

The Chief Minister said there should be exemplary coordination among police, administration and other departments.

He said that police personnel should remain on duty till peaceful dispersal of processions.

Usman Buzdar monitored the ongoing security through central control room and appreciated the arrangements.

He directed the officers and staff to keep performing their duties with same spirit and commitment.

The CM was briefed that digital monitoring of 37562 Majalis and 9717 processions in the province was being carried out. Central control room was linked with divisional and district control rooms.