CM Buzdar visits city

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jan, 2020 ) ::Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar directed the district administration to open all entry and exit gates of Model Town.

During his visit to different areas of the city on Sunday, he expressed satisfaction over cleanliness and sewerage system of the city and appreciated the district administration in this regard.

He took notice of the complaints regarding closed gates of Model Town and directed Deputy Commissioner Aamir Khattak to open all entry and exit gates with immediate effect.

The CM Buzdar had arrived Multan by a special plane from Karachi. He visited the city without any protocol and later, left for Lahore at Sunday noon.

However, the district administration has opened all entry and exit points of the Model Town colony as per directives of the chief minister.