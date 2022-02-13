(@FahadShabbir)

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Feb, 2022 ) :The Sister of Punjab Chief Minister (CM) Sardar Usman Buzdar sustained injuries in road accident as her vehicle collided with a parked tractor-trolley loaded with sugarcane near Taunsa Morr, on Saturday night.

According to Rescue 1122, CM Usman Buzdar sister, Mrs Abdul Hadi (33) was heading to Taunsa from Lahore. When her vehicle reached near Taunsa Morr, it collided with tractor trolley, allegedly parked at wrong side of the road. She sustained minor injuries in the incident.