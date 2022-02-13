UrduPoint.com

CM Buzdar's Sister Sustains Injuries In Road Accident

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 13, 2022 | 12:30 PM

CM Buzdar's sister sustains injuries in road accident

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Feb, 2022 ) :The Sister of Punjab Chief Minister (CM) Sardar Usman Buzdar sustained injuries in road accident as her vehicle collided with a parked tractor-trolley loaded with sugarcane near Taunsa Morr, on Saturday night.

According to Rescue 1122, CM Usman Buzdar sister, Mrs Abdul Hadi (33) was heading to Taunsa from Lahore. When her vehicle reached near Taunsa Morr, it collided with tractor trolley, allegedly parked at wrong side of the road. She sustained minor injuries in the incident.

Related Topics

Lahore Chief Minister Punjab Road Vehicle Road Accident Rescue 1122 From Usman Buzdar

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 13 February 2022

3 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 13th February 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 13th February 2022

3 hours ago
 India reports 50,407 new COVID-19 cases

India reports 50,407 new COVID-19 cases

9 hours ago
 Philippines National Day celebrated at Expo 2020 D ..

Philippines National Day celebrated at Expo 2020 Dubai

9 hours ago
 19th edition of Sharjah Heritage Days to take plac ..

19th edition of Sharjah Heritage Days to take place in March

9 hours ago
 Mohamed bin Zayed receives message from President ..

Mohamed bin Zayed receives message from President of Philippines

9 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>