CM, cabinet have been de-notified: Punjab Governor Muhammad Balighur Rahman

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jan, 2023 ) :Punjab Governor Muhammad Balighur Rahman has said that the chief minister Punjab and his cabinet have been de-notified after refraining from taking the vote of confidence on the appointed time and date.

He expressed these views while talking to various delegations at Governor's House, here on Tuesday.

The governor said that the federal government is trying to run the system in a smooth manner so that political and economic stability could be brought to the country.

He said that the economic team headed by Federal Finance Minister Ishaq Dar is determined to bring economic stability to the country.

He said that Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz has always respected court decisions. He said that the Punjab government is on the interim order of the court and expressed hope that the court would announce a final verdict on this case soon. He further said that as a governor, his priority is to uphold the supremacy of the constitution.