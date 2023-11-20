CM calls cabinet meeting in Gujranwala

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Nov, 2023) Punjab Caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi has called a meeting of the Punjab Cabinet in Gujranwala.

After Lahore, Multan, Rawalpindi and Faisalabad, Gujranwala is the 5th division where the Punjab cabinet will meet, said a handout issued here on Monday.

An important agenda will be discussed in the meeting. Provincial ministers, advisers, Chief Secretary, Inspector General of Police and officials concerned will attend the meeting.