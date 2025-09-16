Open Menu

CM Calls For Collective Action To Protect Ozone Layer

Sumaira FH Published September 16, 2025 | 07:10 PM

CM calls for collective action to protect ozone layer

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Sep, 2025) Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif has said that the ozone serves as a shield for our environment and its protection is among the foremost responsibilities of humanity.

In her message on the occasion of International Day for the Preservation of the Ozone Layer, she cautioned that depletion of the ozone layer could result in the spread of diseases, crop failures, and grave threats to the future of coming generations.

Highlighting the adverse impact of climate change, she noted that altered rainfall patterns have already caused devastating floods in Punjab, underscoring the urgent need for sustainable action.

CM Maryam Nawaz emphasized that, for the first time, Punjab has formulated a comprehensive environmental policy to ensure a safer planet for children.

She announced that the province would soon introduce eco-friendly electric buses operating on clean energy to reduce pollution. Simultaneously, large-scale tree plantation is being carried out under the “Plant for Pakistan” campaign to make the atmosphere more breathable.

The CM said that Punjab is rapidly advancing towards green energy, solarization, and other eco-friendly initiatives. Stressing that protection of the ozone is not the sole responsibility of the government, she urged every citizen to contribute towards safeguarding air, water, and land for future generations.

She said that Punjab is firmly moving towards a green, clean, and safe future, a journey that will continue with determination.

Recent Stories

No need for PPP to join PTI’s political narrativ ..

No need for PPP to join PTI’s political narrative: Azma

3 minutes ago
 IHC Justice Tariq Mahmood Jahangiri barred from ju ..

IHC Justice Tariq Mahmood Jahangiri barred from judicial work

3 hours ago
 UVAS holds Orientation programme for newly-admitte ..

UVAS holds Orientation programme for newly-admitted undergraduate students

3 hours ago
 SEC approves Government Data Sharing Guide in Shar ..

SEC approves Government Data Sharing Guide in Sharjah

3 hours ago
 UAE leaders congratulate President of Mexico on In ..

UAE leaders congratulate President of Mexico on Independence Day

4 hours ago
 Direct flight operations between Pakistan and Iran ..

Direct flight operations between Pakistan and Iran have begun

4 hours ago
NYUAD scientists use AI to forecast harmful solar ..

NYUAD scientists use AI to forecast harmful solar winds days in advance

5 hours ago
 Dubai Chambers, Italiacamp sign MoU to strengthen ..

Dubai Chambers, Italiacamp sign MoU to strengthen trade, investment relations

5 hours ago
 Official welcome ceremony held for UAE President� ..

Official welcome ceremony held for UAE President’s arrival in Shusha, Azerbaij ..

5 hours ago
 China launches internet technology test satellite

China launches internet technology test satellite

5 hours ago
 UAE leaders congratulate Governor-General of Papua ..

UAE leaders congratulate Governor-General of Papua New Guinea on Independence Da ..

5 hours ago
 Arab Parliament welcomes outcomes of Arab-Islamic ..

Arab Parliament welcomes outcomes of Arab-Islamic Emergency Summit in Doha

5 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan