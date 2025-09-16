CM Calls For Collective Action To Protect Ozone Layer
Sumaira FH Published September 16, 2025 | 07:10 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Sep, 2025) Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif has said that the ozone serves as a shield for our environment and its protection is among the foremost responsibilities of humanity.
In her message on the occasion of International Day for the Preservation of the Ozone Layer, she cautioned that depletion of the ozone layer could result in the spread of diseases, crop failures, and grave threats to the future of coming generations.
Highlighting the adverse impact of climate change, she noted that altered rainfall patterns have already caused devastating floods in Punjab, underscoring the urgent need for sustainable action.
CM Maryam Nawaz emphasized that, for the first time, Punjab has formulated a comprehensive environmental policy to ensure a safer planet for children.
She announced that the province would soon introduce eco-friendly electric buses operating on clean energy to reduce pollution. Simultaneously, large-scale tree plantation is being carried out under the “Plant for Pakistan” campaign to make the atmosphere more breathable.
The CM said that Punjab is rapidly advancing towards green energy, solarization, and other eco-friendly initiatives. Stressing that protection of the ozone is not the sole responsibility of the government, she urged every citizen to contribute towards safeguarding air, water, and land for future generations.
She said that Punjab is firmly moving towards a green, clean, and safe future, a journey that will continue with determination.
