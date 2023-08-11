CM calls for collective determination to take measures in safeguarding minorities' rights

Caretaker Chief Minster Punjab Mohsin Naqvi has called for collective determination to take concrete and more impactful measures in safeguarding the rights of minorities

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Aug, 2023 ) :Caretaker Chief Minster Punjab Mohsin Naqvi has called for collective determination to take concrete and more impactful measures in safeguarding the rights of minorities.

In his message on National Minorities Day, he said, "Treating every individual with dignity, as guided by both our religion and constitution, is a core value for any society. This principle resonates through the teachings of our faith and the fundamental principles of our constitution." He emphasized that even the Father of the Nation, Quaid-i-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah, had advocated for the safeguarding of minority rights.

Acknowledging the pivotal role minorities play in the progress, prosperity, and unity of Pakistan, Mohsin Naqvi conveyed his profound appreciation for their contributions to the nation's growth. He firmly asserted that the constructive role minorities play in the nation's development cannot be disregarded. Furthermore, he affirmed that the Punjab government remains dedicated to eradicating discrimination and fostering social harmony.