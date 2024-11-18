CM calls for collective effort to protect children

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Nov, 2024) Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif has emphasized the crucial role of parents, teachers, and all segments of society in safeguarding the well-being and protection of children.

In her message on World Day for the Prevention of and Healing From Child Sexual Exploitation, Abuse & Violence, the CM said, “Children are my red line, I will prevent all kinds of violence against them. Children are our future, their protection is our collective responsibility.”

CM Maryam Nawaz said that parents should provide safe environment for children, talk with them openly and take care of them properly, adding that it is sad that some children are victims of abuse, exploitation and violence in society.

She highlighted that all types of abuses affect mental, physical and emotional development of children.

The CM emphasized that violence against children has lasting negative effects on their personalities and futures, and assured that concrete measures are being taken to address the issue. She said that Pakistan's first Virtual Child Safety Center has been established to protect children, and to provide them with timely assistance. She underscored that Child Protection Bureau has also been activated for the purpose. “May Allah help us to ensure children's sense of security and bright future,” she prayed.