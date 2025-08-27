CM calls for collective responsibility to protect lakes for future generations

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Aug, 2025) Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif said on Wednesday

that lakes were a symbol of natural beauty and a source of biological

diversity.

In her message on World Lake Day, she said that lakes provide

abundant water, support rich biodiversity, and ensure a safe environment,

while also serving as important tourism destinations.

The CM said that natural lakes in Khushab, Kallar Kahar, and other areas

were being preserved and upgraded.

She stressed that protecting the

natural environment of lakes remains a top priority of the Punjab government.

She said the province was moving ahead with initiatives that promote both

tourism development and environmental sustainability.

CM Maryam Nawaz further said that lakes reflect the cultural, environmental,

and tourism identity of Punjab, and emphasized that protecting them was

a shared responsibility for ensuring a better future.