Open Menu

CM Calls For Collective Responsibility To Protect Lakes For Future Generations

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 27, 2025 | 06:30 PM

CM calls for collective responsibility to protect lakes for future generations

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Aug, 2025) Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif said on Wednesday

that lakes were a symbol of natural beauty and a source of biological

diversity.

In her message on World Lake Day, she said that lakes provide

abundant water, support rich biodiversity, and ensure a safe environment,

while also serving as important tourism destinations.

The CM said that natural lakes in Khushab, Kallar Kahar, and other areas

were being preserved and upgraded.

She stressed that protecting the

natural environment of lakes remains a top priority of the Punjab government.

She said the province was moving ahead with initiatives that promote both

tourism development and environmental sustainability.

CM Maryam Nawaz further said that lakes reflect the cultural, environmental,

and tourism identity of Punjab, and emphasized that protecting them was

a shared responsibility for ensuring a better future.

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 27 August 2025

9 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 27 August 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 27 August 2025

10 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 26 August 2025

1 day ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 26 August 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 26 August 2025

1 day ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 25 August 2025

2 days ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 25 August 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 25 August 2025

2 days ago
UAE President, VPs offer condolences to Emir of Ku ..

UAE President, VPs offer condolences to Emir of Kuwait over passing of Sheikha S ..

3 days ago
 UAE President, VPs offer condolences to Emir of Ku ..

UAE President, VPs offer condolences to Emir of Kuwait over passing of Sheikha S ..

3 days ago
 UAE Cyber Security Council: Over 12,000 Wi-Fi brea ..

UAE Cyber Security Council: Over 12,000 Wi-Fi breaches recorded in UAE since sta ..

3 days ago
 UAE Cyber Security Council: Over 12,000 Wi-Fi brea ..

UAE Cyber Security Council: Over 12,000 Wi-Fi breaches recorded in UAE since sta ..

3 days ago
 Creators HQ attracts 2,415 active members from 147 ..

Creators HQ attracts 2,415 active members from 147 countries with combined follo ..

3 days ago
 UAE and Angola: A promising development partnershi ..

UAE and Angola: A promising development partnership

3 days ago

More Stories From Pakistan