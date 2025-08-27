CM Calls For Collective Responsibility To Protect Lakes For Future Generations
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 27, 2025 | 06:30 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Aug, 2025) Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif said on Wednesday
that lakes were a symbol of natural beauty and a source of biological
diversity.
In her message on World Lake Day, she said that lakes provide
abundant water, support rich biodiversity, and ensure a safe environment,
while also serving as important tourism destinations.
The CM said that natural lakes in Khushab, Kallar Kahar, and other areas
were being preserved and upgraded.
She stressed that protecting the
natural environment of lakes remains a top priority of the Punjab government.
She said the province was moving ahead with initiatives that promote both
tourism development and environmental sustainability.
CM Maryam Nawaz further said that lakes reflect the cultural, environmental,
and tourism identity of Punjab, and emphasized that protecting them was
a shared responsibility for ensuring a better future.
