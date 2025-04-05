CM calls for global conscience, compassion

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Apr, 2025) Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif has emphasized the importance of upholding the values of love, peace, and tolerance.

In her message on International Day of Conscience, the CM said “This day is a reminder to reaffirm our commitment to these enduring traditions.”

The CM underscored the vital role of individual and collective conscience in preserving humanity. “The conscience of the world’s inhabitants must remain alive for the survival of humanity,” she said, adding that the United Nations’ observance invites global citizens to reflect and act with moral clarity.

She noted, “The International Day of Conscience urges us to adhere to universal principles of respect for fundamental freedoms. A deep sense of compassion must be embedded in our conscience to ensure the well-being of humanity.

”

Highlighting this year’s theme, she remarked, “The theme for 2025, ‘Conscious Decisions for a Better Future,’ serves as a timely call to action for a more just and humane world.”

Drawing attention to long-standing global injustices, the CM said, “The issue of occupied Jammu and Kashmir has been knocking on the conscience of the world for over seven decades.” She added, “The plight of oppressed Muslims in Gaza is a profound moment of reflection for those observing the International Day of Conscience.”

CM Maryam Nawaz said that upholding a living conscience amid rising human needs is not just a moral obligation, but the very essence of our shared humanity.