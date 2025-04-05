CM Calls For Global Conscience, Compassion
Sumaira FH Published April 05, 2025 | 05:10 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Apr, 2025) Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif has emphasized the importance of upholding the values of love, peace, and tolerance.
In her message on International Day of Conscience, the CM said “This day is a reminder to reaffirm our commitment to these enduring traditions.”
The CM underscored the vital role of individual and collective conscience in preserving humanity. “The conscience of the world’s inhabitants must remain alive for the survival of humanity,” she said, adding that the United Nations’ observance invites global citizens to reflect and act with moral clarity.
She noted, “The International Day of Conscience urges us to adhere to universal principles of respect for fundamental freedoms. A deep sense of compassion must be embedded in our conscience to ensure the well-being of humanity.
”
Highlighting this year’s theme, she remarked, “The theme for 2025, ‘Conscious Decisions for a Better Future,’ serves as a timely call to action for a more just and humane world.”
Drawing attention to long-standing global injustices, the CM said, “The issue of occupied Jammu and Kashmir has been knocking on the conscience of the world for over seven decades.” She added, “The plight of oppressed Muslims in Gaza is a profound moment of reflection for those observing the International Day of Conscience.”
CM Maryam Nawaz said that upholding a living conscience amid rising human needs is not just a moral obligation, but the very essence of our shared humanity.
Recent Stories
Israeli attacks on Gaza killed 60 people in 24 hours
UAE maintained its rising performance in global competitiveness race in Q1 2025
European Civil Aviation team to visit Pakistan next week
IMF, Pakistan talks on governance, corruption to start on Monday
Muslims, opposition parties continue protest against controversial Wakf Bill in ..
ICCROM launches READY Project to safeguard cultural heritage from extreme risks
4th Sharjah International Booksellers Conference opens tomorrow with 661 partici ..
UAE leaders congratulate President of Senegal on Independence Day
Dubai World Cup 2025: A legacy of excellence in horse racing
Arab Parliament committed to Palestine as top priority: Speaker
French MPs vote to allow judges to impose short jail terms
Indian Actor Ravi Kumar Menon passes away at 71
More Stories From Pakistan
-
CM calls for global conscience, compassion5 minutes ago
-
DC reviews cleanliness measures in Lahore5 minutes ago
-
Hot, dry weather forecast for Sindh6 minutes ago
-
Pakistan sees economic stability under current govt: Danyal Chaudhry15 minutes ago
-
Sindh govt allocates Rs 437m for SOS villages in Khairpur, Jamshoro, and Thar to enhance educational ..15 minutes ago
-
One dies, two injured in road accident36 minutes ago
-
Two arrested for one-wheeling36 minutes ago
-
CM grieved over death of 3 children36 minutes ago
-
Lineman electrocuted, other injured36 minutes ago
-
Cham Sayadan ambush, five killed, two injured1 hour ago
-
Danyal lauds PM decision for reducing electricity prices1 hour ago
-
DIG Tariq chairs crime meeting, orders crackdown on criminals1 hour ago