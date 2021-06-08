UrduPoint.com
CM Calls For Joint Efforts For Protection, Restoration Of Glaciers, Eco System

Tue 08th June 2021 | 11:27 PM

CM calls for joint efforts for protection, restoration of Glaciers, Eco System

Gilgit Baltistan Chief Minister Khalid Khurshid stressed for joint efforts for protection and restoration of Glaciers and Eco System

GILGIT (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jun, 2021 ) :Gilgit Baltistan Chief Minister Khalid Khurshid stressed for joint efforts for protection and restoration of Glaciers and Eco System.

While addressing a seminar on "World Environment Day and ECO System Restoration" at Karakoram University, the chief minister said the government would extend all possible cooperation to Karakuram International University (KIU) for working on research papers in restoration of ecosystem.

The chief minister added that for the first time Pakistan has hosted World Environment Day which was an honor for the whole nation.

He said after making government in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government successfully launched the Billion Tree Tsunami Project in the province, adding, similarly, after 2018 general election, the PTI become into power in center and it started tree plantation across the country under the 10 billion Tree Tsunami. He said due to the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan Pakistan has achieved the 2030 sustainable development targets set by United Nations for the protection of the environment.

He said those who work on tree planting would be given special privileges, incentives and jobs.

The chief minister said that deforestation and melting of glaciers were having a negative impact on our lives and everyone should play their role for the protection of forests and glaciers for a better future.

Gilgit-Baltistan's future lies in the restoration and protection of the environment and ecosystem, he said.

He said the government was taking practical steps to protect and promote forests, adding that efficiency of the forest department was being enhanced.

The chief minister said that under the 10 billion tree tsunami project, 700 million trees were to be planted in Gilgit-Baltistan in 5 years, keeping in mind the importance of environmental protection and forests.

He said the provincial government would extend all possible support to bring Karakoram University at par with the best educational institutions in Pakistan.

