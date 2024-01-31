CM calls for more investment in higher education

Caretaker Sindh Chief Minister Justice (retd) Maqbool Baqar suggested that universities can enhance their infrastructure, faculty quality and research capabilities through increased government funding and public-private partnerships

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jan, 2024) Caretaker Sindh Chief Minister Justice (retd) Maqbool Baqar suggested that universities can enhance their infrastructure, faculty quality and research capabilities through increased government funding and public-private partnerships.

This he said while speaking at Habib University during his visit on Wednesday morning.

President Habib University Wasif Rizvi, Lt Gen (retd) Tariq Waseem Ghazi and faculty members received the chief minister and visited him multi-layered campus.

The chief minister said that the provincial government has established several universities in the province for which efforts were being made to make them the best educational institutions. “The establishment of a university was not enough but to make it a seat of learning was a big challenge,” he said.

Justice Baqar expressed satisfaction over the private sector's contribution to higher education, citing Habib University as a shining example of this collaboration between industry and academia.

The CM lauded the state-of-the-art architecture of Habib University, its faculty and modern method of education. “This university is not merely an institution, but it is a complete package of the best faculty and an ideal educational atmosphere,” he said.

During a briefing to the chief minister, Wasif Rizvi, president of the University, revealed that Pakistan has been ranked 119th in higher education, behind Nepal, Bangladesh and Ghana.

He added that only 12 per cent of the total intermediate enrolment can secure admission to higher education, which is a cause for concern and needs to be addressed.

He suggested that the government should consider launching higher education through public-private partnerships to secure investments in the sector.