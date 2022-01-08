CM calls for tourists information system to stop incidents

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jan, 2022 ) :Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah while expressing profound grief and sorrow over the incident of Murree, called for developing an information system for the guidelines of the tourists, otherwise such heart-wrenching tragedies could keep taking place off and on.

In a statement issued from the CM House on Saturday, the CM said that when heavy snowfall in Murree, Galiyat and adjoining areas was predicted by the Met dept, the tourists should not have been allowed in such large numbers.

The huge loss of lives, including numbers of entire families frozen to death in their vehicles is quite painful, Murad Shah said and urged the concerned authorities to develop an information system to keep informing the tourists about weather conditions, plight of roads, rush at the hill, accommodation facilities available there and so on, so that they could be stopped in time.

The CM expressed condolence with the bereaved families and prayed for the departed souls as well as early recovery of severely affected people.