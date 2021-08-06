CM calls on Governor

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Aug, 2021 ) :Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah called on Sindh Governor Imran Ismail at Governor House here on Friday.

They discussed law and order situation, development of the province and other issues of the mutual interests.

They also agreed to implement precautionary measures taken to avert the spread of coronavirus in the province.

Governor Imran Ismail said that the Federal government wants to take all the stakeholders on board in the better interest of the country and the province.

He said"Karachi is the economic hub of the country and the development of the country is linked with the progress and development of the city."Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah said"There is need to further strengthen the cooperation between the province and the federation to improve the life standard of the people."