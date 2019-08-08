UrduPoint.com
CM Cancels Asks Administration To Remain High Alert During Monsoon Rains

Umer Jamshaid 12 seconds ago Thu 08th August 2019 | 12:50 AM

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Aug, 2019 ) :The Chief Minister Sindh Syed Murad Ali Shah Wednesday chaired a high level meeting here at Commissioner's office and cancelled Eid holidays of concerned officials due to second spell of monsoon rains predicted by Pakistan Meteorological Department.

The meeting also reviewed the measures taken to drain out accumulated rain water from residential areas of Hyderabad, Latifabad, Qasimabad and other areas of the district.

While addressing the meeting and talking to media, CM Murad Ali Shah directed the acting Chief Secretary to issue notification for cancellation of Eid holidays of the concerned employees in view of expected heavy rains which could hit Karachi, Hyderabad, Shaheed Benzirabad, Khairpur and other districts of the province.

Chief Minister also directed the concerned departments to devise a comprehensive plan and submit him proposals. He assured that all required funds would be made available within two days.

Murad Ali Shah assured that his government would utilize all available resources to provide relief to the people during monsoon rains, adding that concerned departments should arrange heavy generators to ensure draining out of accumulated rain water uninterruptedly to provide basic amenities to the people.

Hyderabad Electric Supply Company was directed to keep all feeders functional during rains while WASA officials were directed to complete de-silting of drainage nullahs within 48 hours to make these capable for timely draining out of rain water.

Syed Murad Ali Shah asked the officers concerned to submit proposals to Local Government Minister so that required machinery could be arranged to cope with untoward situation.

He said all concerned departments should devise a comprehensive plan and submit proposals to the Government so that funds could be released.

During meeting Chief Minister was briefed about measures taken by the administration to provide relief to rain affected people. He was informed that all pumping stations are well equipped and heavy generators had been arranged for draining out rain water during expected monsoon rains.

Sayed Murad Ali shah also directed all the departments to remain high alert to cope with any untoward situation during rains so that people could not face any inconvenience.

The Local Government Minister Sayed Nasir Hussain Shah, Provincial Minister Shabir Bajarani, MPA Sharjeel Inam Memon, Special Assistant to CM Sayed Qasim Naveed Qamar, the Additional Inspector General Police, Hyderabad Waliullah Dal, Commissioner Mohammad Abass Baloch, Mayor Hyderabad, Deputy Inspector General Police Naeem Shaikh and others were attended the meeting.

