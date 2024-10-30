CM celebrates Diwali, announces welfare initiatives for minorities

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Oct, 2024) Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif announced several initiatives to support minority communities during the Diwali celebrations held at 90-Shahrah-e-Quaid-e-Azam, here on Wednesday.

The CM announced writing a letter to the chief minister of Indian Punjab to undertake joint efforts to eliminate smog.

During the ceremony, CM Maryam Nawaz announced issuance of special cards for minority communities, an increase in the number of cards, and the establishment of a Minority Virtual Police Station. She also highlighted plans to enhance development in minority areas.

As part of the celebrations, the Chief Minister lit a traditional Diwali lamp and participated in virtual fireworks, creating a festive atmosphere adorned with traditional Rangoli. In a heartfelt gesture, she interacted closely with Hindu women and took a young girl into her lap, distributing cheques of Rs. 15,000 to 1,400 Hindu families.

Addressing the gathering, she assured the minority communities, “If anyone commits atrocities against minorities, I will stand with the victim. We are all Pakistanis, and Diwali symbolizes peace, harmony, and love.” She urged citizens to view smog as a humanitarian issue, not a political one, and expressed her determination to protect minority rights.

The CM remarked on the importance of inclusivity, saying, “I felt immense happiness lighting the Diwali lamp. It symbolizes our unity as Pakistanis.” She shared her childhood teachings from Nawaz Sharif about treating minorities as a source of pride, stating that all religious celebrations would be honored collectively.

She also addressed safety concerns for minorities, directing police to ensure immediate security in case of threats and reinforcing that islam teaches respect and protection for all, including minorities.

In a significant announcement, she mentioned that the Minority Card would launch on December 20, providing Rs. 10,500 every three months to needy families. The assistance and number of beneficiaries would also be increased, along with special provisions for differently-abled members of minority communities.

Highlighting her active engagement with minority issues, she recounted her experiences with Sikh pilgrims and expressed gratitude for the participation of diplomats from various countries in the Diwali celebrations. She shared a sense of unity during the festivities, jointly cutting a cake with Hindu women.

Hindu Pandit Kashi Ram performed Prathana and Diwali Rituals. Pandit Kashi Ram made a special prayer for the development and stability of Pakistan.

The CM jointly cut a cake with the Hindu women. Member National Assembly Khel Das paid tribute for celebrating Diwali at the official level for the first time and added that there is no hatred in Pakistan, love, progress and prosperity prevails everywhere.

Provincial Minister for Minority Affairs Ramesh Singh Arora also addressed the ceremony.

Minority assembly members and Hindu community participated in large numbers in the ceremony. Provincial cabinet members, Chief Secretary and other senior officers also participated in the Diwali ceremony.