CM Celebrates Eid With Destitute Children Of SOS Village

Umer Jamshaid Published July 10, 2022 | 04:30 PM

CM celebrates Eid with destitute children of SOS village

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jul, 2022 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Hamza Shahbaz visited SOS children's village to celebrate Eid-ul-Azha with the destitute children of the institute here on Sunday.

He congratulated the children on Eid and inspecting various facilities being provided to them. He visited library and community center of the village and distributed gifts among the children and staff of the institute.

Hamza Shahbaz also announced to transform SOS village into solar energy by installing solar panels for the facilitation of the destitute children.

On the occasion, he said that children living in SOS children's village deserve special attention and taking special care of them was the collective responsibility of the nation, adding that he visited SOS village for sharing the joys of Eid with the children.

The character building of destitute children was the national obligation and all of us should participate enthusiastically in this regard, he asserted.

He said that SOS village was playing an important role in providing shelter to the destitute children. He was of the view that festivals like Eid could be more colourful and joyful if needy and shelter-less children share your joy.

The chief minister congratulated the administration and staff for this noble cause as it would have not been possible without sheer determination and strong dedication, saying the administration of SOS village was serving the society by providing education, healthcare and living facilities to the destitute and shelter-less children.

PML-N leaders Imran Goraya, Majid Zahoor, Lahore Division Commissioner, CCPO, Information Secretary, Deputy Commissioner and authorities concerned were present.

