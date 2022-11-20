CM Cell addresses 53 grievances: chairman

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Nov, 2022 ) :Punjab Chief Minister (CM) Grievances Cell Sialkot Chairman Chaudhry Tahir Sultan Advocate has said that complaints of Sialkot district people pertaining to the government departments are being solved on priority basis.

He was chairing Cell's monthly meeting here on Sunday.

Focal Person Hassan Ali, Media Person Shan Ali Qamar, Vice Chairman Mehar Shakeel, Vice Chairman Mian Rafiq, Focal Person Sialkot Tehsil Faqir Hussain Tabish and Focal Person Daska Tehsil Rana Saad Babar were also present.

The Cell chairman said 53 applications about grievances with various government departments were received, which were swiftly addressed.