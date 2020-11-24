CM, Chairman CPEC Authority discuss progress on projects

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Nov, 2020 ) :Chairman China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) Authority Lt. Gen (R) Asim Saleem Bajwa on Tuesday called on Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar at CM office and discussed the progress made on CPEC related projects in Punjab.

The proposal of constructing China Center/CPEC Tower in Lahore was concurred with, and both further agreed to take coordinated steps for the promotion of agricultural research, especially the seed development.

The Chief Minister said as much as 13,000 acres of land would be utilized for seed development and other agricultural research purposes. The information desks would be set up in China Centre/CPEC Tower to provide necessary information to local investors about huge Chinese industrial sector under one roof, he said.

The government would extend the necessary support to Chinese investors for setting up industries in the province and they would be offered several incentives along-with security, he assured.

The CM emphasized that transparency and observance of rules should be ensured for the allotment of industrial plots. Similarly, full implementation on guiding principles be ensured for industrial development, he maintained.

The CM said feasible recommendations should be presented for the solution of problems of the industrialists. Regulations should be given final shape at the earliest for industrial development as the CPEC gave a new dimension to Pakistan-China relations, he added.

Chairman CPEC Authority Asim Bajwa said the speed of work had been accelerated on CPEC projects as these projects would strengthen the national economy.

Chairman board of Investment Pakistan Atif Bukhari and secretary BOI,Provincial Finance Minister Hashim Jawan Bakht, Adviser Dr Salman Shah, Chairman PBIT Sardar Tanvir Ilyas, Chief Secretary, SMBR and Chairman P&D were also present on the occasion.