CM chairs 1st meeting of Cabinet Standing Committee on Smog Mitigation & Climate Resilience

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published October 09, 2024 | 09:30 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Oct, 2024) Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif presided over the maiden meeting of the Cabinet Standing Committee on Smog Mitigation and Climate Resilience, where a proposal for climate diplomacy aimed at eliminating smog was endorsed.
Senior Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb apprised details about the comprehensive plan to reduce and eliminate smog. The meeting was informed about the process of digital monitoring of smog factors. It was apprised during the briefing that monitoring of smog emitting factories is being carried out in the control room through cameras being installed in the industry.
E-mapping of industry and vehicles is also being undertaken. Smoke control devices have been installed at 55 rice mills in Kasur. Approximately19 percent of rice has been harvested in Punjab while the smog ratio is less than 0.9. Digital monitoring process is also underway through the Echo Watch app. Smoke-emitting asphalt plants are being sealed indiscriminately. The Environmental Protection Agency is checking fuel quality for the first time. Effective measures have been taken to deal with dust in the under construction projects.
The CM said, “We want to apprise the world about sincere efforts of the Punjab government for environmental improvement. Improving the environment is a great service to humanity.” She lauded the efforts of the senior minister and her team being undertaken for environmental improvement. The overall environmental situation in Lahore and government initiatives were apprised during the briefing. The smog action plan was approved in the first meeting of the Cabinet Standing Committee for Smog Mitigation and Climate Resilience. A dossier was also presented on ‘Anti-Smog Action’.
Senator Pervez Rasheed, Senior Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb, Provincial Minister for Information & Culture Azma Zahid Bokhari, Provincial Ministers Chaudhry Shafay Hussain, Sohaib Ahmed Bharth, Ashiq Hussain Kirmani, Khawaja Salman Rafiq, Zeeshan Rafiq, Bilal Akbar, Kazim Pirzada, Special Assistant Zeeshan Malik. MPA Sania Ashiq, Chief Secretary Zahid Akhtar Zaman, IGP, Secretaries and other relevant officials attended the meeting.
