Open Menu

CM Chairs 21st Cabinet Meeting

Faizan Hashmi Published July 23, 2023 | 01:10 AM

CM chairs 21st cabinet meeting

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jul, 2023 ) :Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi presided over the 21st Provincial Cabinet meeting at his office here on Saturday.

The Punjab cabinet granted an approval to increase the salaries and pension of government servants. The meeting decided to increase the 35 percent salary of government servants from Grade 1-16 and 30 percent increase in the salary of government servants from Grade 17-22. The increase in the salaries would be made on the present basic salary of government servants. It was also decided to increase the 17.5 percent pension.

It was decided in the meeting to delegate duties to the ministers in the relevant division. The provincial ministers would remain in the field during the flood. The meeting decided to grant Rs 1 million each to the heirs of the deceased persons during severe snowfall in Murree.

The caretaker chief minister directed to put forth long lasting measures to check smuggling of sugar and bring stability in its prices. A principal approval was granted to purchase two new helicopters for Rescue-1122. One helicopter would be used as an air ambulance while the other would be used for providing rescue operations during floods or in any untoward situation.

Approval was granted for the issuance of Rs 4.40 billion for the Irrigation department to meet essential expenditures during floods and a special Ministerial Committee has been constituted in this regard. The committee after making a quick decision with regard to expenditures would grant its approval.

Naqvi lauded that the Punjab government and the military leadership have adopted a formidable strategy to provide rescue activities in the flood affected areas and for maintaining law and order during Muharram-ul-Haram. The localities present in the pathway of River Ravi would be evacuated in view of flood danger. He directed to ensure timely evacuation of localities present in the pathways.

Approval was granted to constitute the board of Management of the Institute of Public Health under the Punjab Medical & Health Institution Act 2023. Approval was granted to issue notification of the Board of Governors under section 1(3) of Punjab Medical Teaching Institution (Reforms) Act 2020 and under section 7 of Medical Institution. Approval was granted to hand over the affairs of Punjab Boards Committee of Chairman to the Secretary Higher education and to extend the contract of 16 staff members of Strategic Management Unit (SMU) under Primary & Secondary Healthcare Department (P&SHD).

Approval was granted to include the construction of Multan railway gate and the construction of flyover on the Shujabad express way in the Annual Development Programme. Approval was granted to make an amendment and decrease the rates in the transfer policy of Excise & Taxation for the convenience of the general public. Provincial ministers, advisers, Chief Secretary, Chairman Planning and Development, Senior Member Board of Revenue, Advocate General, Inspector General of Police and officials concerned attended the meeting.

Related Topics

Multan Chief Minister Police Chief Minister Punjab Education Government Of Punjab Punjab Flood Law And Order Murree Shujabad 2020 From Government Cabinet Billion Million

Recent Stories

Abdullah bin Zayed receives phone call from Irania ..

Abdullah bin Zayed receives phone call from Iranian FM

24 minutes ago
 4 injured in rival clash in Faisalabad

4 injured in rival clash in Faisalabad

2 hours ago
 Teenager boy electrocuted in Faisalabad

Teenager boy electrocuted in Faisalabad

2 hours ago
 Security finalized for 4th Muharram with 2,317 per ..

Security finalized for 4th Muharram with 2,317 personnel

2 hours ago
 Formula One: Hungarian Grand Prix grid

Formula One: Hungarian Grand Prix grid

2 hours ago
 Hamilton revels in ending long pole drought

Hamilton revels in ending long pole drought

2 hours ago
ASP City Larkana visits Imambargah to review secur ..

ASP City Larkana visits Imambargah to review security arrangements for Muharram

2 hours ago
 Former Speaker of Punjab Assembly Rana Muhammad Iq ..

Former Speaker of Punjab Assembly Rana Muhammad Iqbal Punjab Assembly calls on P ..

2 hours ago
 Sindh Cabinet decides more 40 agenda items

Sindh Cabinet decides more 40 agenda items

2 hours ago
 Ajman Ruler condoles Emir of Qatar over passing of ..

Ajman Ruler condoles Emir of Qatar over passing of Mohammed bin Hamad bin Abdull ..

3 hours ago
 Over 250,000 Officials Punished in China in First ..

Over 250,000 Officials Punished in China in First Half of 2023 - Authorities

2 hours ago
 UAQ Ruler condoles Emir of Qatar over passing of M ..

UAQ Ruler condoles Emir of Qatar over passing of Mohammed bin Hamad bin Abdullah

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan