CM chairs 21st cabinet meeting

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jul, 2023 ) :Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi presided over the 21st Provincial Cabinet meeting at his office here on Saturday.

The Punjab cabinet granted an approval to increase the salaries and pension of government servants. The meeting decided to increase the 35 percent salary of government servants from Grade 1-16 and 30 percent increase in the salary of government servants from Grade 17-22. The increase in the salaries would be made on the present basic salary of government servants. It was also decided to increase the 17.5 percent pension.

It was decided in the meeting to delegate duties to the ministers in the relevant division. The provincial ministers would remain in the field during the flood. The meeting decided to grant Rs 1 million each to the heirs of the deceased persons during severe snowfall in Murree.

The caretaker chief minister directed to put forth long lasting measures to check smuggling of sugar and bring stability in its prices. A principal approval was granted to purchase two new helicopters for Rescue-1122. One helicopter would be used as an air ambulance while the other would be used for providing rescue operations during floods or in any untoward situation.

Approval was granted for the issuance of Rs 4.40 billion for the Irrigation department to meet essential expenditures during floods and a special Ministerial Committee has been constituted in this regard. The committee after making a quick decision with regard to expenditures would grant its approval.

Naqvi lauded that the Punjab government and the military leadership have adopted a formidable strategy to provide rescue activities in the flood affected areas and for maintaining law and order during Muharram-ul-Haram. The localities present in the pathway of River Ravi would be evacuated in view of flood danger. He directed to ensure timely evacuation of localities present in the pathways.

Approval was granted to constitute the board of Management of the Institute of Public Health under the Punjab Medical & Health Institution Act 2023. Approval was granted to issue notification of the Board of Governors under section 1(3) of Punjab Medical Teaching Institution (Reforms) Act 2020 and under section 7 of Medical Institution. Approval was granted to hand over the affairs of Punjab Boards Committee of Chairman to the Secretary Higher education and to extend the contract of 16 staff members of Strategic Management Unit (SMU) under Primary & Secondary Healthcare Department (P&SHD).

Approval was granted to include the construction of Multan railway gate and the construction of flyover on the Shujabad express way in the Annual Development Programme. Approval was granted to make an amendment and decrease the rates in the transfer policy of Excise & Taxation for the convenience of the general public. Provincial ministers, advisers, Chief Secretary, Chairman Planning and Development, Senior Member Board of Revenue, Advocate General, Inspector General of Police and officials concerned attended the meeting.