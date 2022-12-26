UrduPoint.com

CM Chairs 21st Meeting Of PMA

Sumaira FH Published December 26, 2022 | 07:50 PM

CM chairs 21st meeting of PMA

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Dec, 2022 ) :The 21st meeting of the Punjab Masstransit Authority (PMA) was held under the chair of Punjab Chief Minister Chaudhry Parvez Elahi at his office on Monday.

PMA Managing Director briefed about the procurement of new buses.

The chief minister stated that new buses would have separate seats for women, blind and differently-abled commuters who would be provided seats near the bus entrance. Plying environment-friendly hybrid buses would reduce environmental pollution and smog while passengers would benefit from a cheap and quality transportation system, he added.

He announced that exclusive bus stops would also be set up for women commuters in Lahore.

The CM ordered to expedite the buses' procurement process and said that a timeline should be set for the implementation of the decisions. The process should be completed without delay and a report be submitted while deciding necessary issues, he concluded.

Principal Secretary to CM Muhammad Khan Bhatti, authority members, MPAs including Col (R) Ghazanfar Abbas Shah, Khadija Umar, Shamim Aftab, Khawar Hayat, Ghazala Farid, secretary transport, chairman P&D, secretary finance, secretary PMA and others attended the meeting.

