CM chairs 2nd cabinet meeting, appreciates team for successful Ramazan package

Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif chaired the second meeting of the provincial cabinet here on Monday

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Mar, 2024) Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif chaired the second meeting of the provincial cabinet here on Monday.

The cabinet at the outset was briefed that so far Ramazan Nigehban hampers have been delivered at the doorsteps of more than 3.5 million families across the province. The delivery of Ramadan package will be completed within a week. The cabinet members observed that as per the vision of Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif, Ramadan Nigehban Package is a historic initiative. They paid rich tribute to the CM for presenting the best Ramadan package in the history of Punjab.

The CM said that due to visible improvements in the price control measures, prices of commodities are coming down to an unprecedented level, adding that prices of onion and other commodities are coming down fast. She appreciated the efforts of Chief Secretary and his entire team along with the district administrations for the success of this Programme. She acknowledged the entire team worked beyond expectations for Ramadan package and price control.

The provincial cabinet approved budget worth Rs. 4480.7 billion for the FY 2023-24. Rs 655 billion has been allocated for the development expenditures, Rs 20 billion for social security measures, Rs 473.

6 billion for health, Rs 596 billion for education, Rs 382 billion for construction, Rs 127.7 billion for local government and Rs 30 billion for Ramadan Nigehban Package were approved in the Budget of FY 2023-24.

Moreover, estimated budget of Rs 11 billion for the provision of free books, Rs 12.5 billion for Central business District, Rs 10 billion for PKLI endowment fund, Rs 11.4 billion for the expansion program of hygiene, Rs 264 billion for the payment of wheat debt were also allocated in the Budget.

The cabinet also approved budget allocations for the special initiatives of the Chief Minister and Rs. 25.6 billion for the subsidy on agriculture. It also approved supplementary budget 2023-24, besides extending the budget for July-October, November-February and March 2024.

The provincial cabinet also approved amendments to the Punjab Sales Tax Service Act. The cabinet appreciated Finance Secretary Mujahid Sher Dil for giving a satisfactory briefing to the IMF team.

Provincial ministers, Chief Secretary, IG and other senior officers attended the meeting.