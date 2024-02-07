CM Chairs 3rd Chambers Of Commerce Coordination Committee Meeting
Umer Jamshaid Published February 07, 2024 | 08:24 PM
Punjab Caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi presided over the 3rd Punjab Chambers of Commerce Coordination Committee meeting held at CM office, here on Wednesday
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Feb, 2024) Punjab Caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi presided over the 3rd Punjab Chambers of Commerce Coordination Committee meeting held at CM office, here on Wednesday.
Punjab Cabinet, Chief Secretary, IG Police and secretaries concerned specially participated in the meeting. The participants in the Chamber of Commerce Coordination Committee accorded a standing ovation and paid tributes to the exemplary performance of the CM. They credited CM Naqvi for the establishment of 6 Business Facilitation Centres in Punjab. Kashif Anwar President LCCI acknowledged that the day and night work being undertaken by the CM for the well-being of the masses has set a unique example of rendering public service. President Sargodha Chamber of Commerce and Industry Imtiaz Dogar said that neither any Chief Minister has done such a huge amount of work since the inception of Pakistan nor "we have seen such an amount of work being done by any other".
President Federation of Pakistan Women Chambers said that Mohsin Naqvi before the completion of his tenure has set an emulating precedent for the coming government.
Shamim Aftab Women Chamber Sargodha said that no caretaker government had shown such an exemplary performance as of CM Mohsin Naqvi, adding that Mohsin Naqvi rendered his exemplary services with an extraordinary speed.
Ansar Ali President Jhang Chamber said “We have not seen such an excellent CM in the history of Punjab.
The CM while addressing the meeting stated that the traders and industrialists can play a pivotal role for bringing improvements in the national economy. “We would review establishing a ‘Resource Centre’ for the women entrepreneurs. We are going to establish Business Facilitation Centres in every division of Punjab while 6 Business Facilitation Centres have been made functional in only 45 days,” he said.
Mohsin Naqvi apprised that 22 provincial departments and 2 Federal departments are providing services at the Business Facilitation Centre counters. The industrialists would be provided 124 NOCs under one roof with the establishment of Business Facilitation Centres.
The industrialists and presidents along with office bearers of various chambers put forth their proposals and recommendations for the promotion of business activities across the province.
The CM noted all their proposals and assured them complete implementation on their practicable recommendations.
Provincial Ministers SM Tanveer, Amir Mir, Bilal Afzal, Azfar Ali Nasir, Dr. Javed Akram, Mansoor Qadir, Ibrahim Murad, Advisers Kanwar Dilshad, Wahab Riaz, Chief Secretary, IG Police, concerned secretaries, senior office bearers of the chambers of commerce participated in the meeting.
