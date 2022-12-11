CM chairs 5th cabinet meeting

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Dec, 2022 ) :Chief Minister Punjab Chaudhry Parvez Elahi presided over the 5th Provincial Cabinet meeting at CM office on Sunday in which various decisions were taken.

A principle approval was accorded for the fast track launching of waste to energy project to provide cheap electricity to industries. The CM directed Local government, Energy and Industries department to collaborate in this regard.

The cabinet also granted approval for grant in aid for the Journalists Housing Society Faisalabad and payment of outstanding dues to Justice Retd Shabbar Raza Rizvi in One Man Inquiry Tribunal.

Approval was granted for the transfer of industrial and residential units condonation fee which has been fixed at 50 percent along with fixing time period, automation of stamp duty, lifting ban for making recruitment on new posts for E- Stamping and increasing the expenditure cost of PICIIP project in Sahiwal.

The decisions made during the first, second, third and fourth cabinet meetings were also endorsed during the meeting.

Provincial Ministers, Advisers, Special Assistants, Chief Secretary and senior officials attended the meeting.

While Provincial Ministers Dr Yasmeen Rashid, Murad Raas, Hussain Jahania Gardezi, Raja Yasir Humayun, Latif Nazir, Khayal Ahmad Kastro,Amir Saeed Rawn and others attended the meeting via video link.