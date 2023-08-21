CM chairs 7th meeting of standing committee on finance, development

(@FahadShabbir)

The 7th meeting of the cabinet standing committee on finance & development was convened under the chair of the caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi at his office on Monday

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Aug, 2023 ) :The 7th meeting of the cabinet standing committee on finance & development was convened under the chair of the caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi at his office on Monday.

The meeting decided in principle to give a special package to the heirs of employees, who had passed away during service. In addition, the CM ordered that financial aid to employees' families should be provided within 10 days positively.

The committee granted approval for rehabilitation and expansion of Gatwala Road, originating from the Nishat Abad overhead bridge in Faisalabad. A decision was reached to collaborate with the French Development Agency (AFD) to enhance the efficiency of the Water and Sewerage Authorities (WASAs) in Lahore and Faisalabad.

A decision was made to incorporate the acquisition of snow blowers for the Murree roads into the annual development programme. Concurrently, the green light was given for comprehensive restoration of historically significant gates in Lahore, ensuring their return to their original condition.

Moreover, funding was allocated for modernisation of the Lahore Zoo.

Funds were allocated to adorn the shrine of Baba Fariduddin Ganj Shakar, and the project was included in the Annual Development Programme. Under the aegis of the Prime Minister's National Programme, in-principle approval was granted for conversion of agricultural tube-wells to solar power in Punjab.

The committee's consent was extended to include the Flood Protection Sector Project-III in the Annual Development Programme for fiscal year 2023-24. Re-issuance of funds was approved for small dams in Chakwal and other locations under the Public Sector Development Programme.

Provincial ministers SM Tanvir, Mansoor Qadir, and Amir Mir, along with the chief secretary, chairman Planing & Development, ACS (Home), administrative secretaries, and others attended the meeting.