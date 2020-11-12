CM chairs apex committee meeting, seeks public help to tackle COVID-19

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Nov, 2020 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has said that public support is utmost necessary to deal with the second wave of coronavirus.

He was presiding over a special meeting of the Apex Committee, held at his office, here on Thursday.

The CM said the government would continue working for protecting the lives of people, adding that people would have to show responsibility in this situation. He said the more precautionary measures people would take the safer they would be. He said that the final decision about any step for the safety of people would be taken by the technical team after reviewing all recommendations.

He said that the government would ensure implementation of the decision taken by the technical team. "The government will work more efficiently for safeguarding the lives of citizens," he added. He said that Pakistan Army had always vigorously supported the nation in its time of trial. The chief minister also thanked the military leadership for its cooperation to deal with the corona pandemic. The medical experts gave suggestions and recommendations in the meeting to stop the spread of coronavirus in the province.

The meeting reviewed in detail the measures taken to overcome the second wave of the coronavirus. The participants expressed concern over the increasing number of corona affectees and the death rate. The political and military leadership of the province decided to take effective measures and make collective efforts to cope with the second wave of the COVID-19. The meeting agreed to chalk out strategy in advance, keeping in view possible future situation with regard to the coronavirus.

The meeting decided strict implementation of wearing masks in the province and warned that violation of the standard operating procedures (SOPs) would not be tolerated under any circumstances.

It was decided to run an effective public awareness campaign in this regard. It was also decided in the meeting that all necessary arrangements and strategy would be given final shape before the start of winter season.

It was recommended to quarantine people coming from abroad, especially from India and to impose a ban on political, social, cultural and religious gatherings in the province. Similarly, it was recommended to restrict the number of invitees for marriages at open places. The meeting also discussed the proposal to reserve some hospitals of the province especially from southern Punjab for corona as well as starting winter vocations in education institutions.

Corps Commander Lahore Lieutenant General Majid Ehsan promised all possible cooperation to the Punjab government. The Pakistan armed forces assured their full support to the civil government as corona is a national challenge. Pakistan Army standing with the government to make people's lives safer and ready to tackle the second wave of coronavirus through collective efforts, he added.

Corps Commander Lahore Lt-Gen Majid Ehsan, General Officer Commanding 10-Div Major General Muhammad Aniq-ur-Rehman Malik, DG Rangers Punjab Major General Muhammad Amir Majeed and higher ranking military officials attended the meeting.

Provincial Law Minister Raja Basharat, Provincial Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid, Special Assistant for Information Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan, Chief Secretary Jawad Rafiq Malik, IG Police Inam Ghani, Additional Chief Secretary (Home), Additional Chief Secretary Higher Education, Secretary Specialized Healthcare & Medical Education, Secretary Primary & Secondary Health, Secretary Schools Education, Secretary Information, medical experts, head of Special Monitoring Unit and concerned officers were also present.