CM chairs apex committee to review steps against Covid-19, law and order situation

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Aug, 2021 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar on Saturday presided over meeting of the provincial apex committee to review steps to control fourth Covid-19 wave.

The meeting also reviewed measures to maintain law and order situation during the month of Muharram-ul-Harram. It expressed resolve to utilize all available resources to tackle fourth coronavirus wave and also agreed to expedite corona vaccination to the citizens throughout the province.

The military leadership also assured full cooperation to the government against Covid-19.

Core Commander Lahore Lt Gen Muhammad Abdul Aziz assured to continue assistance to the government in this regard.

The meeting was also attended by Provincial Law Minister Muhammad Basharat Raja, Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid, General Officer Commanding 10 Division Maj Gen Muhammad Aniq, DG Rangers Punjab Maj Gen Muhammad Amir, Chief Secretary, IG Police and other civil and military officials.