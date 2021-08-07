UrduPoint.com

CM Chairs Apex Committee To Review Steps Against Covid-19, Law And Order Situation

Sumaira FH 8 minutes ago Sat 07th August 2021 | 05:10 PM

CM chairs apex committee to review steps against Covid-19, law and order situation

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Aug, 2021 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar on Saturday presided over meeting of the provincial apex committee to review steps to control fourth Covid-19 wave.

The meeting also reviewed measures to maintain law and order situation during the month of Muharram-ul-Harram. It expressed resolve to utilize all available resources to tackle fourth coronavirus wave and also agreed to expedite corona vaccination to the citizens throughout the province.

The military leadership also assured full cooperation to the government against Covid-19.

Core Commander Lahore Lt Gen Muhammad Abdul Aziz assured to continue assistance to the government in this regard.

The meeting was also attended by Provincial Law Minister Muhammad Basharat Raja, Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid, General Officer Commanding 10 Division Maj Gen Muhammad Aniq, DG Rangers Punjab Maj Gen Muhammad Amir, Chief Secretary, IG Police and other civil and military officials.

Related Topics

Lahore Chief Minister Rangers Police Punjab Law And Order Law Minister All Government Yasmin Rashid Usman Buzdar Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Masdar contributes to launch of Saudi Arabia’s f ..

Masdar contributes to launch of Saudi Arabia’s first wind farm

19 minutes ago
 Abu Dhabi Police issues 27,076 &#039;distracted dr ..

Abu Dhabi Police issues 27,076 &#039;distracted driving&#039; violations in H1 2 ..

49 minutes ago
 Parliamentarians urged to ensure easy access to in ..

Parliamentarians urged to ensure easy access to information on violence against ..

23 minutes ago
 Russia's Freestyle Wrestler Rashidov Wins Olympic ..

Russia's Freestyle Wrestler Rashidov Wins Olympic Bronze in Men's 65 Kg Weight C ..

1 hour ago
 Pakistan Post opens Amazon Facilitation Centers in ..

Pakistan Post opens Amazon Facilitation Centers in various major cities

1 hour ago
 Dacoits injured by accomplices

Dacoits injured by accomplices

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.