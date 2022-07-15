CM chairs BoD meeting of center of excellence for countering violent extremism

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jul, 2022 ) :Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Mahmood Khan on Friday chaired the second meeting of the board of governors (BoD) of the center of excellence for countering violent extremism.

The meeting approved the Human Resource and Financial Regulations 2022 under the board and also gave approval to start the recruitment process of the required staff to make the centre functional.

The chief minister directed the authorities concerned to adopt immediate measures to make the centre operational at the earliest.

He said that provincial government was taking practical steps to ensure a prosperous and peaceful society, adding that the centre would play a key role in curbing violent activities and attitudes in the society.