CM Chairs Cabinet Meeting

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Thu 25th June 2020 | 07:40 PM

CM chairs cabinet meeting

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jun, 2020 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar on Thursday chaired the 31st meeting of the provincial cabinet at a local hotel here which decided to develop Sambli (North) Reserve Forest as Salt Range National Park with an area of 13,700 acres and also approved to issue a notification in this regard.

The meeting decided that cutting of trees and hunting would be banned and the land would not be utilized for any other purpose in this park. The chief minister also directed to constitute the management committee to look the proposed park affairs.

The cabinet also approved the appointment of Maj (retd) Azam Suleman as the provincial ombudsman and decided to constitute a committee under the chair of Senior Minister Abdul Aleem Khan to formulate interim policy 2020-21.

This committee would submit its policy recommendations for releasing wheat to the flour mills.

Meanwhile, approval of amendments in the Cooperative Societies Act, 1925 and the Punjab Undesirable Cooperative Societies Dissolution Act, 1993 was granted as well.

Usman Buzdar appreciated the performance of Senior Minister Abdul Aleem Khan as well as the food department for procuring record wheat during the current season as bumper wheat stock had been purchased for the first time after a gap of 10 years. Now, the Punjab government had an ample wheat stock and full attention would be paid to providing relief to the common man while formulating wheat release policy, he added.

Provincial ministers, advisors, special assistants, chief secretary and administrative secretariesattended the meeting.

