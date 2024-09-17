CM Chairs Cabinet Meeting, Approves Three Major Initiatives
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 17, 2024 | 08:50 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Sep, 2024) Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif presided over the 15th meeting of the Punjab cabinet here on Tuesday, during which several significant decisions were made.
The cabinet approved three major initiatives : "Apni Chhat, Apna Ghar" housing project, the Chief Minister Green Tractor Program, and the Children’s Heart Surgery Program. Additionally, stricter penalties and increased fines were approved for illegal weapons and kite flying.
A new policy for the Medical and Dental College Admission Test (MDCAT) was approved for both public and private sector institutions. The establishment of Punjab's first life insurance company was also sanctioned. For the first time in Pakistan, housing loans will be issued against property ownership papers and copies of identification cards. Borrowers will be required to pay Rs 14,000 monthly over nine years for a loan of Rs 1.5 million. Under the new scheme, which has been converted into a revolving fund, no additional charges will be levied on the public.
The Cabinet approved a standardized front design for the "Apni Chhat, Apna Ghar" project and directed that the scrutiny process for housing loans be streamlined to facilitate easier access. CM Maryam Nawaz expressed her commitment to providing easier housing options and set a target to construct 500,000 homes within five years.
She instructed ministers to personally distribute the first installment of housing loans.
The Green Tractor Program was approved, with 9,500 tractors to be distributed. Landowners with up to 50 acres will receive a subsidy of Rs 1 million per tractor. The program will commence on September 20, with a lottery draw scheduled for October 20. The CM expressed a goal to provide 30,000 tractors to Punjab's farmers.
The Cabinet also approved the Chief Minister Children’s Heart Surgery Program. CM Maryam Nawaz directed that the 12,000 pending heart surgeries for children be completed as soon as possible and instructed the invitation of international surgeons for specialized procedures. She also mandated urgent measures to address pediatric neurological disorders and tasked the Health Minister with overseeing the Children’s Heart Surgery Program.
The Cabinet praised Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz for her efforts regarding the program.
Amendments to the Punjab Arms Ordinance 1965 were approved, making offenses related to illegal weapons non-bailable and increasing penalties to 3-5 years imprisonment and fines of Rs 500,000 to Rs 700,000. The Kite Flying Ordinance 2001 was also updated to include penalties for the manufacture and distribution of kite-flying materials, with imprisonment terms of 2-5 years and fines ranging from Rs 2 to 5 million.
