CM Chairs Cabinet Meeting, Reviews PSL-9 Security Plan

Sumaira FH Published February 18, 2024 | 05:50 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Feb, 2024) Punjab Caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi presided over the 41st provincial cabinet meeting at CM Office here on Sunday.

The Punjab cabinet granted an approval to amend the Punjab Highway Patrolling Police rules. The decisions of the 39th meeting of the caretaker Punjab cabinet were endorsed in the meeting. The cabinet also reviewed law & order in the province.

IG Police Doctor Usman Anwar gave a briefing about the law & order in the province.

The CM directed to undertake all essential measures for the protection of life and property of people across the province.

Mohsin Naqvi asserted that no compromise would be made on upholding the rule of law. The PSL-9 security plan was also reviewed in the meeting. The CM directed to ensure 100 percent implementation of the security plan and SOPs for PSL-9.

Provincial Ministers, Advisers, Chief Secretary, Advocate General Punjab, IG Police, Chairman P&D board, SMBR and Secretaries of departments concerned attended the meeting.

