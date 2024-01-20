CM Chairs Cabinet Meeting, Says All Parties Allowed To Run Polls Campaigns
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jan, 2024) Punjab Caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi presided over the 36th provincial cabinet meeting at the CM Office, here on Saturday.
Addressing the cabinet meeting, the CM said all political parties and independent candidates would be permitted to hold their electoral activities. Conduct of free and fair elections would be ensured under any circumstance, he added.
In the light of the code of conduct, issued by the the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP), all candidates would be allowed to hold their rallies, going door-to-door and displaying banners and posters. All political parties would be provided level playing field, Naqvi promised.
The CM underscored that action would definitely be taken in case of making a speech against the Pakistan Army or the institutions. “Holding free and fair elections is my prime responsibility which I will duly fulfill. We will fully cooperate with the Election Commission in order to ensure holding of elections in a peaceful and fair environment," the CM added.
Approval was granted during the Cabinet meeting for allocation of Rs 4.
10 billion for making foolproof arrangements for elections and providing security. Approval was accorded for allocation of funds worth Rs 8 billion for establishment of Punjab Cancer Care Hospital at Manawan Lahore. Approval was also granted to undertake new measures for treatment of patients under the Sehat Sahulat Programme.
The CM, during the meeting, ordered stopping increase in lab test fee in big hospitals. Approval was granted for allocation of additional funds for early completion of additional work of Akbar Chowk flyover project. It was also decided to undertake remodeling of choking points so as to improve traffic flow on various boulevards and roads of Lahore. Remodeling work at choking points would be completed at the cost of Rs 700 million. The decisions made during the16th meeting of the Cabinet Standing Committee for Finance and Development were endorsed in the cabinet meeting.
Provincial ministers, advisers, chief secretary, IG Police, Advocate General Punjab, secretaries of departments concerned and senior officials attended the meeting.
