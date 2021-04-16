CM chairs cabinet standing committee meeting

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Apr, 2021 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar on Friday chaired the meeting of the cabinet standing committee for finance to decide about the release of funds to development projects.

The meeting was told that six metallic roads projects will be completed at a cost of 190 million rupees in Lahore. The meeting, in principle, approved to develop four model graveyards in Lahore through Shehr-e-Khamoshan Authority. Approval of water supply schemes was also granted for Chichawatni and Harappa. Both the projects were announced by the chief minister during his Sahiwal visit.

It was decided to build a modern bus stand in Mianwali, while the sewerage and drainage project in the bus stand will be completed with a cost of 130 million rupees. Around four development projects were approved for Mianwali city along with the approval of five roads' construction schemes.

The CM approved funds for the up-gradation of THQ hospital Minchinabad with a cost of 370 million rupees.

Expansion in the premises of Khawaja Ghulam Fareed mausoleum at Kot Mithan was approved and a boundary wall and marble floor will be constructed there. Different schemes of provision of water for drinking and irrigation purposes under Koh-e-Suleman Development Authority were also approved.

The meeting was told that numerous projects will be completed with an amount of Rs 5.71 billion under the Koh-e-Suleman Improvement Project. Bridge and the metallic road will be constructed at Sanghar Nullah and Rs 39.7 million rupees will be spent to complete the water supply scheme at Sakhi Sarwar.

The meeting also approved Rs. 500 million each for Baba Farid University Pakpattan, Koh-e-Suleman University Rajanpur and University of Hafizabad. In-principle approval was accorded to give 8000 laptops to rural markaz-e-maal while the CM directed to give 2200 laptops to backward areas' colleges. The meeting further approved giving the status of associate colleges to five colleges.