CM Chairs Good Governance Council Meeting

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Wed 29th July 2020 | 08:30 PM

CM chairs good governance council meeting

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jul, 2020 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar chaired the maiden meeting of the good governance council at his office and discussed solutions to public problems, bringing improvements in service delivery and good governance besides reviewing different proposals for effectively projecting government performance.

Good governance council had been constituted with the CM as its head whereas, Provincial Ministers Mian Mehmood ur Rasheed, Yasmin Rashid, Yasir Humayun, Fayyaz ul Hassan Chohan, Ansar Majeed Khan Niazi, Advisor Asif Mehmood, MPAs including Syed Yawar Abbas Bukhari, Ayesha Ch., Malik Taimoor Masood, Wasiq Qayyum Abbasi, Ch Muhammad Adnan, Muhammad Latif Nazar and PTI's secretary good governance committee Col (retd) Ijaz Minhas would be the members of the council.

Addressing the meeting, the Chief Minister pointed out that different departmental reforms had been introduced during the last two years to provide the best services to the people.

He said the past rulers failed to do which the PTI had done in a short span of time.

Usman Buzdar said he visited Lahore city and immediate action had been taken against the officials for showing negligence and dereliction of duty, he said.

He asked the ministers and elected representatives to conduct visits and maintain liaison with the party workers.

Usman Buzdar emphasized that no one would be allowed to create hurdle in the journey of public service and added that feedback received during such visits helped in solving public problems.

The briefings given in air-conditioned rooms were different from the ground realities, he added.

