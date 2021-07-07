UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

CM Chairs High Level Meeting On Prevailing COVID-19 Situation In GB

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Wed 07th July 2021 | 06:40 PM

CM chairs high level meeting on prevailing COVID-19 situation in GB

Gilgit, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jul, 2021 ) :Gilgit-Baltistan Chief Minister Khalid Khurshid Wednesday chaired a high level meeting on the current alarming situation of COVID-19 in the province.

During the meeting, the chief minister directed the authorities concerned for strict implementation of standard operating procedures (SOPs).

He appealed to the people to get themselves vaccinated against coronavirus otherwise the provincial government would go for the option of complete lockdown.

He called for an emergency over the coronavirus, an immediate ban on large gatherings, and the immediate vaccination of government employees and their families.

He said the vaccination certificate would be made mandatory for those coming to GB, adding that coronavirus related SOPs should also be implemented in inter-district transport and special measures should be taken to complete vaccination process in the region within two months.

Related Topics

Chief Minister Government Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Successful induced breeding of Pangasius fish by U ..

5 minutes ago

Preparatory Meeting for Eighth OIC Ministerial Con ..

5 minutes ago

Dubai Customs completes 2nd phase of Innovation Le ..

13 minutes ago

Expo 2020 Dubai will foresee future full of opport ..

14 minutes ago

EDB, Mashreq Bank join hands on credit guarantee p ..

15 minutes ago

LUMS hosts online convocation ceremony to honour t ..

22 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.