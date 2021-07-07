CM chairs high level meeting on prevailing COVID-19 situation in GB

Gilgit, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jul, 2021 ) :Gilgit-Baltistan Chief Minister Khalid Khurshid Wednesday chaired a high level meeting on the current alarming situation of COVID-19 in the province.

During the meeting, the chief minister directed the authorities concerned for strict implementation of standard operating procedures (SOPs).

He appealed to the people to get themselves vaccinated against coronavirus otherwise the provincial government would go for the option of complete lockdown.

He called for an emergency over the coronavirus, an immediate ban on large gatherings, and the immediate vaccination of government employees and their families.

He said the vaccination certificate would be made mandatory for those coming to GB, adding that coronavirus related SOPs should also be implemented in inter-district transport and special measures should be taken to complete vaccination process in the region within two months.