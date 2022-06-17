CM chairs high level meeting over forest fire, 283 incidents reported

(@FahadShabbir)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jun, 2022 ) :Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Mahmood Khan here on Friday chaired a high level meeting to take review over cause of recent fire incident in different forests of the province. The meeting was also attended by Provincial Minister for Environment, Ishtiaq Urmar, Special Adviser to Chief Minister on Information, Barrister Muhammad Ali Saif, Chief Secretary and IGP.

During the meeting, a detailed briefing was given to Chief Minister regarding causes of forest fire during the last one month period.

Chief Minister was informed that in most of the cases, dry grass caught the fire and burning of trees is not true.

A total of 283 incidents of forest fire were reported in the province during the last one month from 23 of May to June 16.

89 percent of these incidents are because of ground fire, 20 percent surface fire and four percent crown fire.

The meeting was informed that about eight of fire incidents were reported in Reserve forest, 23 percent in Protected areas, five percent in Guzara forest, 12.5 percent in communal areas and more than 50 percent in private areas.

During all these incident only 22 trees in government forest area burnt, the Chief Minister was informed in the briefing.

About the reasons, it was told participants that 20 percent due to human involvement, nine percent due to natural reasons and 71 percent due to unknown reasons.

About 56 FIRs have been registered in different districts against mountain fire while in 32 incidents, culprits have been identified.

Police has arrested 11 culprits while search for remaining is in progress, Chief Minister was told in the briefing.

In the fire extinguishing process, around three persons embraced martyrdom including an official of Rescue 1122.

The meeting participants while appreciating efforts of district government, Forest Department and Rescue official in dousing of fire also paid glowing tributes to those who lost their lives in line of duty.

They also held deliberation over purchase of special aircraft for dousing of fire in remote and inaccessible forests in the province.

Speaking on the occasion, Chief Minister, Mahmood Khan said those who are involved in forest fire are terrorists.

He laid stress on legislation for trial of those involved in forest fire under Anti Terrorism laws.

Chief Minister also directed for release of pictures of those arrested in Forest fire in media for showing their faces to people. He also stressed for making fire burning crime as non-bailable offense.

Chief Minister also directed for collective efforts by relevant department for curbing of such practices in future.

He also instructed meeting participant to chalk out plan for effective monitoring of mountains and forest to prevent such happenings in future.

Similarly, special posts of Rescue 1122 be set up in those hilly terrain which are not easily accessible and needs time to travel for reaching in emergency, he added.

The Chief Minister also held out assurance for provision of all resources on priority basis for implementation of preventive measures for forest fire.