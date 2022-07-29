UrduPoint.com

CM Chairs Joint Meeting Of PTI, PML-Q's Provincial Parliamentary Party

Faizan Hashmi Published July 29, 2022 | 10:19 PM

Punjab Chief Minister Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi chaired a joint meeting of PTI and PML-Q's provincial parliamentary party held on Friday at the Punjab Assembly

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jul, 2022 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi chaired a joint meeting of PTI and PML-Q's provincial parliamentary party held on Friday at the Punjab Assembly.

Shah Mehmood Qureshi, Asad Umer, Fawad Chaudhry, Umer Sarfraz Cheema, Ejaz Shah, Aun Abbas Bapi, Raja Basharat, Mian Mehmood-ur-Rasheed, Mian Aslam Iqbal and MPAs attended the meeting.

The parliamentary party formulated a strategy for the election of Speaker and MPAs were briefed about the election procedure, said a handout issued here.

The CM asserted that Allah Almighty would also succeed them in this phase and Sibtain Khan would win the election of Speaker Punjab Assembly.

