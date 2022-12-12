UrduPoint.com

CM Chairs LDA Governing Body Meeting, Approves Various Projects

Sumaira FH Published December 12, 2022 | 08:21 PM

Punjab Chief Minister Chaudhry Parvez Elahi Monday approved the construction of an underpass from Babu Sabu Interchange to Ring Road Gulshan Ravi T-Junction.

He was chairing a meeting of the governing body of Lahore Development Authority (LDA) here. He also consented to give all housing schemes' records to Ravi Urban Development Authority (RUDA) falling in the RUDA area.

Similarly, approved, pending and illegal housing schemes' records in the RUDA area will also be transferred to the authority. The CM approved projects on 152 kanals of land adjacent to the IT tower on Ferozpur Road. A hospital of 59 kanals, an IT tower of 24 kanals and four commercial buildings will be built in front.

The CM said that parking facilities should be ensured in the new projects. It was agreed to form the committee and sub-committee to deal with LDA affairs, while the amendments in LDA Land Use Regulation, 2020 and building and zoning regulations were also approved.

While passing the map, safety and security and other rules and regulations should be kept in mind, CM stated. While passing the map of the apartments, four walls and parking facility should also be marked, he added. It will be necessary to get NOC from the neighbours before allowing the apartments and 50 percent green area has to be allocated on the roof.

The CM directed that the parking area should be identified before allowing new schools.

In the meeting, approval was given in principle for the construction and expansion of the Dubanpura exit road while the exchange policy for the affectees of LDA Avenue One was also approved. The working paper for the allotment of plots in Mustafa Town as per the court orders was approved, while the amendments in the LDA Properties' Leaseights Regulation, 2019 were also approved.

The extension of the lease of Fatima Memorial Hospital was approved and the construction and extension of the LDA City link road from Ferozepur Road to Kahna Kacha were approved while the construction of the LDA City to Defense Road to Hudiara Drain Bridge link road was approved as well. The repair of Ferdowsi Street in Johar Town was also approved.

Senior Minister Aslam Iqbal, Advisor Aamir Saeed Raan, Vice Chairman LDA Sheikh Imtiaz Mahmood, MPAs Sadia Sohail Rana, Muhammad Atif, members Aamir Riaz Qureshi, Tariq Sana Bajwa, Additional Chief Secretary Asadullah Khan, Principal Secretary Muhammad Khan Bhatti, commissioner Lahore, secretary local government, DG LDA and others attended the meeting.

