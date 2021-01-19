UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

CM Chairs Meeting About Development Plan Of Sahiwal

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 21 seconds ago Tue 19th January 2021 | 11:50 PM

CM chairs meeting about development plan of Sahiwal

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jan, 2021 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar on Tuesday chaired a marathon meeting of provincial ministers, parliamentarians and ticket-holders at Commissioner's office Sahiwal to deliberate upon the development plans.

Addressing the meeting, the CM maintained the agenda of opposition parties was contrary to national interests and those involved in the politics of anarchy were, in fact, fulfilling the enemy's agenda, said a handout issued here.

The PDM had no concern for the public and the rejected elements were only deceiving each other as PDM's negative politics had been defeated.

The PTI government would complete its constitutional tenure and no one would be allowed to block the journey of development, he asserted and further stated that development plans would be devised with mutual consultations and timely implementation will also be ensured.

It was also important to maintain the best coordination between assembly members and administration, he added. The purpose of field visits was consultations with assembly members, he mentioned and assured that he would, personally, review every matter, including the development process, during visits.

After Lahore, Chakwal and Rajanpur development plans for other districts were also in process, he said.

He said that the DHQ hospital's 128-bedded cardiology block would be completed with an amount of 5.5 billion rupees to provide modern facilities to the patients. He directed to early complete the teaching hospital and further directed to excogitate the establishment of cardiology institute in Sahiwal. The CM said that a proposal of linking Sahiwal with motorway was being reviewed and expansion project of Chichawatni, Kamalia-Rajana road was also under consideration. The industrial estate project would also be started in Chichawatni, he assured.

The participants thanked the CM for giving priority to Sahiwal and presented proposals for the solution of public problems.

Provincial ministers Nauman Langrial, Sumsam Bukhari, Rai Murtaza Iqbal MNA, VC OPC Punjab Waseem Akhter, PTI's office-bearers and ticket-holders, commissioner, RPO and secretary Health attended the meeting.

Related Topics

Assembly Lahore Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Chief Minister Punjab Motorway Road Marathon Sahiwal Chakwal Rajanpur Chichawatni Government Best Billion Opposition Usman Buzdar

Recent Stories

Consumer Confidence Index at highest level since 2 ..

1 hour ago

Kuwait Registers First 2 Cases of UK-Linked Strain ..

11 minutes ago

KP govt to ease new companies' registration proces ..

11 minutes ago

Kremlin dismisses calls to free Navalny, warns aga ..

11 minutes ago

DG Inspection visits Central Jail Sahiwal

11 minutes ago

Domestic Terrorism Represents Major Threat to US - ..

11 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.