CM chairs meeting about development plan of Sahiwal

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jan, 2021 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar on Tuesday chaired a marathon meeting of provincial ministers, parliamentarians and ticket-holders at Commissioner's office Sahiwal to deliberate upon the development plans.

Addressing the meeting, the CM maintained the agenda of opposition parties was contrary to national interests and those involved in the politics of anarchy were, in fact, fulfilling the enemy's agenda, said a handout issued here.

The PDM had no concern for the public and the rejected elements were only deceiving each other as PDM's negative politics had been defeated.

The PTI government would complete its constitutional tenure and no one would be allowed to block the journey of development, he asserted and further stated that development plans would be devised with mutual consultations and timely implementation will also be ensured.

It was also important to maintain the best coordination between assembly members and administration, he added. The purpose of field visits was consultations with assembly members, he mentioned and assured that he would, personally, review every matter, including the development process, during visits.

After Lahore, Chakwal and Rajanpur development plans for other districts were also in process, he said.

He said that the DHQ hospital's 128-bedded cardiology block would be completed with an amount of 5.5 billion rupees to provide modern facilities to the patients. He directed to early complete the teaching hospital and further directed to excogitate the establishment of cardiology institute in Sahiwal. The CM said that a proposal of linking Sahiwal with motorway was being reviewed and expansion project of Chichawatni, Kamalia-Rajana road was also under consideration. The industrial estate project would also be started in Chichawatni, he assured.

The participants thanked the CM for giving priority to Sahiwal and presented proposals for the solution of public problems.

Provincial ministers Nauman Langrial, Sumsam Bukhari, Rai Murtaza Iqbal MNA, VC OPC Punjab Waseem Akhter, PTI's office-bearers and ticket-holders, commissioner, RPO and secretary Health attended the meeting.