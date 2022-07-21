UrduPoint.com

CM Chairs Meeting For IDEAS 2022

July 21, 2022

Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah on Thursday said that Defence Export Promotion Organization (DEPO) and International Defence Exhibition and Seminar (IDEAS) emerged as an international rendezvous of defence manufactures, entrepreneurs, R&D specialists and top-level policy makers

This he said while presiding over the meeting with Steering Committee meeting of IDEAS here at CM House.

The meeting was attended by provincial ministers, Dr Azra Fazal Pechuho, Sardar Shah, Nasir Shah, Administrator Karachi Murtaza Wahab, Chief Secretary Sohail Rajput, IG Police GhulamNabi Memon, Adl IGs and other concerned officers.

From the DEPO side DG Depo Maj Gen Arif Malik, Brigadier Naveed Azam, Commodore Tahir, Col Ahmed Nawaz and others also attended the meeting.

The CM said that the IDEAS was an event that provided enhanced opportunities for commercial exchange between delegates, trade visitors, defence officials and manufacturers from within Pakistan and abroad.

Syed Murad Ali Shah said that 11th edition of IDEAS 2022 scheduled to be held from 15-18 November, 2022 at Karachi Expo Center was indeed testimony to our pledge for encouraging technological growth.

"This edition of IDEAS will also pave the way for fostering and promoting Pakistan's strategic relations with the international community," he said.

DG DEPO Maj General M. Arif Malik briefing the meeting said that the event as per its traditions would host a number of splendid activities encompassing world's cutting edge defence technology demonstrations, International Seminar and business expansions through well planned B2B / B2G engagements.

He added that IDEAS Karachi Show would exclusively be arranged for the people of Karachi at Sea View (Nishan e Pakistan) on November 17, 2022.

During the meeting, all government organizations and departments pledged their full support for successful conduct of IDEAS 2022.

