CM Chairs Meeting Of IDAP, Reviews Ongoing Projects

Muhammad Irfan Published March 26, 2024 | 08:13 PM

Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif chaired a review meeting of the Infrastructure Development Authority of Punjab (IDAP) here on Tuesday

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Mar, 2024) Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif chaired a review meeting of the Infrastructure Development Authority of Punjab (IDAP) here on Tuesday.

IDAP Chief Executive Officer gave a detailed briefing on the functions and challenges of IDAP. He briefed the Chief Minister about various ongoing and upcoming projects of IDAP.

Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif expressed her concern over the delay in the completion of Punjab Agriculture food and Drug Authority (PAFDA) Complex. She directed to take measures to shift DHQ Mianwali to new building, besides completing Muhammad Nawaz Sharif Institute of Cardiology Sargodha and Cancer Hospital Lahore within stipulated time.

The chief minister also directed to complete and operationalise Layyah and Bahawalnagar General Hospitals, and Nishtar II Hospital Multan at the earliest. The credit for establishing an institution like Infrastructure Development Authority of Punjab (IDAP) goes to Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif, she remarked.

Senior Provincial Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb, Provincial Minister for Information and Culture Azma Zahid Bukhari, Provincial Minister for Communication and Works Soheb Ahmed Malik, Former Senator Pervaiz Rashid, MPA Sania Ashiq, Chief Secretary, Secretaries Finance, C&W, I&C, and other senior officers also attended the meeting.

