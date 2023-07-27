CM chairs meeting of standing committee for finance & development

Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi chaired the 6th meeting of the cabinet standing committee on finance and development at his office on Thursday

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jul, 2023 ):Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi chaired the 6th meeting of the cabinet standing committee on finance and development at his office on Thursday.

In the meeting, in principle approval was granted for the construction of a flood protection embankment in Chiniot's rural area to safeguard them from the flood.

The chief minister ordered that immediate action should be taken to build a flood protection embankment in Chiniot, otherwise, other remaining rural areas might also get submerged.

The meeting also approved restoration project for channels, drains, and drainage affected by floods in Dera Ghazi Khan and Rajanpur. Moreover, the meeting decided to include Signal Free Corridor Project from Main Boulevard Gulberg (Center Point) to Walton Road (Defence Morh), Bedian Road Roundabout Underpass Project and the Lahore Ring Road Southern Loop (SL-3) Project from Raiwind Road to Multan Road in the Annual Development Programme.

An allocation of Rs1.80 billion was approved for the construction of the new emergency and trauma center at Jinnah Hospital.

Additionally, a cardiac unit will also be established in the new emergency.

Furthermore, the meeting granted approval to create 515 new vacancies for nurses in hospitals of specialized healthcare and medical education department to manage ICUs' patient care. It was also approved to convert 200-bed Attock, Bahawalnagar, and Layyah Maternal and Child Hospitals into General Hospitals.

For the Punjab Family Planning Programme, the meeting approved the nomination of the competent authority for signing an agreement on the World Bank programme and authorized the re-release of funds for achieving sustainable development objectives.

Thirteen positions for Chief Engineer Power's Re-Consultation Cell in the Energy Department were also approved for recruitment.

The meeting was attended by provincial ministers Mansoor Qadir, Amir Mir, Chief Secretary,Chairman Planning and Development Board, Additional Chief Secretary (Home), and secretariesof relevant departments, as well as senior officials.