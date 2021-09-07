UrduPoint.com

CM Chairs Meeting On Administrative Matters Of Malakand Division

CM chairs meeting on administrative matters of Malakand Division

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Sep, 2021 ) :Chief Minister Mahmood Khan on Monday chaired a meeting convened to discuss administrative matters of Malakand division particularly relating to Swat City including anti-encroachment operation, law and order situation, steps to stop logging.

Chief Minister expressed his displeasure over recent unpleasant incidents of law and order in Malakand division.

He gave a deadline of one month to district administration and police to improve law and order in the division and give fool proof protection to visitors and warned reshuffling of officers if law and order did not improve.

Chief Minister said that incidents of mistreating visitors would be not tolerated and directed devising a comprehensive strategy to stop such incidents in future and sought weekly report on law and order and administrative matters.

He further directed to expedite anti-encroachment operation in Swat and clear river banks of illegally erected structures. He said that indiscriminate operation would continue against land mafia.

Chief Minister said that strict action would be taken against those violating River Protection Act and directed to register cases for challenging writ of the state.

Chief Minister directed Secretary Forest to finalize plan to stop illegal cutting of forests in Kalam and complete delimitation of forests.

He allowed new recruitment in the forest department to stop illegal cutting of trees.

