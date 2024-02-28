CM chairs meeting on 'Clean Punjab' initiative

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Feb, 2024) Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif chaired the maiden meeting at her office on Wednesday to drive forward the "Clean Punjab" initiative.

The CM set a one-month deadline for the province-wide garbage clearance and instructed district administrations and line departments to guarantee cleanliness in their respective areas.

"After this one-month period, I will personally assess the progress made and areas where action is still needed," she asserted. Emphasizing the importance of relieving citizens from the plight of decrepit streets, sewage water and flooded roads, she underscored the urgency of the matter.