CM chairs meeting on election preparations, emphasises transparency, security measures

Punjab Caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi chaired an important meeting at the Chief Minister's Office on Tuesday to discuss election arrangements in the province

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Feb, 2024) Punjab Caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi chaired an important meeting at the Chief Minister's Office on Tuesday to discuss election arrangements in the province.

Addressing the attendees, Naqvi emphasized that internet and mobile services will remain operational throughout the province on election day without interruption. He instructed for the commencement of city cleaning activities immediately after dawn on February 9, with banners and posters to be removed from all areas by the end of the day. Secretaries concerned were tasked with monitoring the removal process and reporting the completion of the task by evening on February 9.

Highlighting the importance of transparency, Naqvi urged district administrative officers to actively oversee election duties in the field.

He noted the installation of 32,000 CCTV cameras at polling stations and emphasized the need to complete the installation by midnight. Naqvi commended the Punjab government for saving 1 billion rupees in the procurement of CCTV cameras.

Emphasising adherence to SOPs and the Election Commission's code of conduct, Naqvi directed for the activation of control rooms and the establishment of an efficient complaint redressal mechanism.

He stressed that ensuring peaceful and fair elections is a national responsibility, urging everyone to work together as a team.

The meeting was attended by Chief Secretary Punjab, Inspector General Police, Provincial Election Commissioner, Additional Chief Secretary, Interior Secretary, Secretaries from Local Government, Transport, Finance, CCPO, MD Punjab Safe Cities Authority, Commissioner Lahore, Deputy Commissioner, and other officials.

Divisional Commissioners, RPOs, DPOs, and District Returning Officers from across Punjab participated in the meeting via video link.

The IG Punjab provided a briefing on security arrangements for polling day across the province, while divisional commissioners briefed Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi and the Provincial Election Commissioner on polling day arrangements.